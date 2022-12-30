Urvashi Rautela Shares Cryptic Post After Rishabh Pant's Accident, Internet Confused

Urvahi Rautela's post is going viral.

Actor Urvashi Rautela confused social media users with a cryptic post on her Instagram handle shortly after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident. The post has been shared with a glamorous photo of the actor that has left her followers scratching their heads. It shows the 'Sanam Re' actor dressed in a lacey white suit with silver embroidery, silver jewellery and a glimmering tiara-like headgear. Pant had a miraculous escape when his Mercedes car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on Friday.

"Praying," she wrote in the caption along with a white heart emoji, white dove emoji and a series of stars. She has added hashtags #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 in the post.

The post soon caught the attention of Instagram users, who started wishing speedy recovery to the cricketer.

"Get well soon RP," commented one user. "Wishing Speedy Recovery for Rishabh bhai," posted another.

Others asked if Ms Rautela will be heading to Dehradun to see Pant who has been recovering in a hospital.

The rumours about relationship between Ms Rautela and the cricketer emerged in 2018 after they were spotted together at restaurants, parties and other events. But in 2019, Pant dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. He even shared a picture with Isha on Instagram.

Since then, they have been taking oblique pot shots at each other. A few months ago, Ms Rautela shared a post about some "Chhotu bhaiya" along with hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya and #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl that made internet abuzz.

The post was in response to an Instagram Story shared and deleted by Pant he said "some people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity". The Story was in response to an interview Ms Rautela gave in August in which she claimed that one "RP" waited for her in a hotel lobby and called her several times.

On Friday, the 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman met with a serious accident as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said that Pant has been admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.