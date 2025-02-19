Unlisted And Unstoppable: Top 10 Most Valuable Private Companies In India Revealed

A joint report by Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India has revealed the growing prominence of unlisted companies in India's business landscape. Fantasy sports platform Dream11, stock broking firm Zerodha, and FMCG giant Parle are among the most valuable unlisted entities nationwide.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) leads the unlisted pack, securing a remarkable 10th position in the overall list of 500 most valuable listed and unlisted companies. Serum Institute of India, led by Adar Poonawala, follows closely as the second most valuable unlisted company, with Zoho Corporation and Megha Engineering also featuring in the top ten.

Here's the list of the top 10 most valuable unlisted companies in India:

1. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) tops the list with a valuation of Rs 4,70,250 crore, led by CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

2. Serum Institute of India ranks second with a valuation of Rs 2,11,610 crore, under the leadership of CEO Cyrus Poonawala.

3. Zoho is valued at Rs 1,03,760 crore, with Sridhar Vembu at the helm as CEO.

4. Zerodha's valuation stands at Rs 87,750 crore, led by CEO Nitin Kamath.

5. Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has a valuation of Rs 77,860 crore, with P.V. Krishna Reddy as its CEO.

6. Parle is valued at Rs 68,640 crore, under the leadership of CEO Vijay Kantilal Chauhan.

7. Intas Pharma has a valuation of Rs 68,150 crore, with Nimish Chudgar serving as its CEO.

8. Dream11's valuation stands at Rs 67,860 crore, led by CEO Harsh Jain.

9. Razorpay is valued at Rs 63,620 crore, with Harshil Mathur as its CEO.

10. Amalgamations Group rounds out the list with a valuation of Rs 56,660 crore, under the leadership of CEO Ram Venkataramani.

(Source: Burgundy Private & Hurun India)

These unlisted firms play a significant role in the Indian economy. Collectively, the listed and unlisted companies on the "Burgundy Private Hurun India 500" list, each valued at over $1 billion, generated a combined turnover of $1 trillion, demonstrating robust 11% sales growth. While the share of unlisted companies dipped slightly this year to 22%, their influence remains substantial.

The overall list is topped by Reliance Industries, followed by Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. The total value of the 500 companies surpasses India's GDP, highlighting their economic significance. This year's list also saw the inclusion of 82 new entrants.