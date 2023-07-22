UK's 'Easter Bunny', Who Stole 200,000 Chocolate Eggs Jailed For 18 Months

Cadbury Creme Eggs

The British thief who stole 200,000 Cadbury's Creme Eggs from a Telford industrial unit was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

32-years-old Joby Pool used a metal grinder to break into an industrial unit to steal creme eggs.

According to The Guardian, the UK police have given Joby Pool the nickname "Easter Bunny."

Judge Anthony Lowe jailed Pool for 18 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, half to be spent in prison and the other half on licence. The six months he has already spent in custody will be counted towards his nine months in jail.

The BBC reported that Pool, of Dewsbury Road, used a tractor unit stolen in Yorkshire in October to tow away the trailer, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

The stolen chocolate was then driven northbound on the M42, where he gave himself up by walking towards police "with his hands up" as a previous hearing was told.

Judge Anthony Lowe said he was not convinced Pool was the only person involved in the theft.

"If one looks at what must have happened here, we are looking at a significant degree of planning," he added.

"You are not a man of good character, as you have committed theft before in 2019."

As well as the jail sentence, the judge added a month to be served concurrently for the criminal damage and six points to Pool's driving licence for the insurance offence.

The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen. 🍫



