UK Women Shoot Nude Calendar To Raise Funds For Friend's Rare Disease Treatment

A UK woman, inspired by a film about a naked calendar, has created her own version to raise funds for treatment for a rare disease which could leave her paralysed. According to the New York Post, Jessica Riggs, 32, from Cornwall, has been diagnosed with a disease called Neuro-Cranio-Vertebral Syndrome-Filum. The condition means the fibrous tissue extending the whole length of the spinal cord is under too much tension. If left untreated, this disease could progress into paralysis. So, to raise approximately $32,000 for treatment, Ms Riggs and seventeen of her other friends decided to strip off and pose for a calendar.

The idea was inspired by the comedy-drama film Calendar Girls. "My friend said to me 'Jess we love being naked'. I am always at the beach skinny dipping," the 32-year-old said, per the Post. "I wanted to empower woman and make other women feeling liberated - I just enjoyed being one at nature," she continued.

Ms Riggs said she started to get symptoms of the disease 11 years ago and was referred to multiple neurologists in the NHS but no one knew the cause. She ended up losing her job as a marine biologist and polar expedition guide as over time her symptoms were progressing and getting debilitating.

"I have a herniated disc into my brain stem, two crushed discs in my lower back and one dehydrated disc, the start of scoliosis [a twisted spine condition] and extensive oedema [fluid build-up] in my spinal cord," said Ms Riggs, per the BBC.

The 32-year-old said when the cause of her symptoms was not found in the UK, she was forced to seek help overseas. She was offered specialist treatment, which cost nearly $32,000, in Spain. She is now due to have surgery in Barcelona on 16 January 2025.

Also read | China Man Arrested For Posing As Delivery Rider With Baby To Gain Sympathy Online

"They don't guarantee the symptoms I have now will dissipate, but they do guarantee that it will halt the disease progressing into paralysis and incontinence," she said.

Speaking about the calendar, she added that the sales have been a "success" - having sold more than 400 copies both online and by local business. She stars in four pictures in the calendar - including a picture of herself and her friend's dog in the month of November.

So far she has raised almost $28,000 through the calendar sales, the Post reported. "I lost my job because of this condition. But fortunately, I have had the time to invest in the calendar campaign full time," Ms Riggs said.