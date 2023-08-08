UK Woman With Severe Nut Allergy Forced To Buy 48 Packets Of Peanuts On Flight

The airline has urged passengers that they should bring their allergy medication

A 27-year-old woman named Leah William has claimed she had no choice but to buy up every single packet of peanuts on her flight from Germany to London after the cabin crew refused to ban them on board. Ms Williams spent 144 euros (approximately Rs 13,088) even after being severely allergic to them. She bought all 48 packets of nuts onboard.

According to a report by the Independent, the cost was almost three times the price of the 50 euros airfare she paid for her budget flight.

The design firm worker from Hampshire didn't want anyone opening a packet of peanuts while she was inside the aircraft. According to the media outlet, Ms Williams had once broken out in hives after someone had opened a bag of peanuts near her on a flight. She was not ready to take any chances this time.

Ms Williams told the Mirror that the airline should be ashamed of how they handled the situation and she is now requesting a refund for the nuts she purchased onboard.

A Eurowings spokesperson told the Independent, "We are very sorry that the flight with us did not go as smoothly as planned and we regret any inconvenience this has caused Leah Williams. One thing in advance: Leah Williams was not forced to buy all packages of peanuts on board - on the contrary, our purser tried to offer her an alternative solution by informing all passengers sitting around her about Leah's allergy. She agreed at first but then decided to still buy all the packages."

The airline added that it was unable to guarantee the aircraft is free of foodstuffs that may trigger allergic reactions such as peanuts as passengers sometimes bring their own food onboard.

"As there are many causes for allergies and intolerances, it is not possible to exclude the possibility of their presence on board a plane," the spokesperson added. "Furthermore, due to its construction (shape, air conditioning system, ventilation, etc.), it is not possible to prevent an accumulation of peanut/nut traces (e.g. residues from an earlier flight) despite regular and thorough cleaning of the aircraft."

The airline has urged passengers that they should bring their allergy medication in their hand luggage and inform cabin crew in advance.

"Our medically trained cabin crew always has access to medication to provide emergency medical care in the event of an intolerance or allergic shock on board," the spokesperson said.



