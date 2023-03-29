UK Woman Fights Legal Battle To Determine Whether She Won Lottery Prize Of 10 Pounds Or 1 Million Pounds

The case is being fought in London High Court. (Representational Pic)

A British woman is fighting a legal battle over whether she is entitled to a lottery price of 10 pounds (Rs 1,014) of 1 million pounds (Rs 10 crore). According to Independent, Joan Parker-Grennan has sued Camelot, operator of National Lottery in the UK, insisting it is "bound" to pay her a 1 million pound prize. Camelot, however, disputes her claim and says it is only liable to pay 10 pounds. The case is being heard by the London High Court where both the parties are presenting their sides.

The judge was told by Camelot that Ms Parker-Grennan had played online after buying an Instant Win Game ticket on August 25, 2015, as per Independent.

The company said that "at the point" she purchased her ticket, its computer system predetermined her prize to be 10 pounds. But on the same day, the computer suffered a "technical glitch" due to which "different graphical animations" were displayed on the screens of some players.

Metro reported that as per Camelot rules, if a number in 'your numbers' section on the screen matched one in the winning numbers, the two matching numbers would turn white, indicating that the player had won the prize.

Accordingly, the two numbers with designated prize of 10 pounds were highlighted on Ms Parker-Grennan's screen with a message: "Congratulations, you have won 10 pounds."

But the company officials said in the court that two other matching numbers with a prize of 10 million pounds also appeared due to technical glitch.

Camelot's lawyers argued that the company is liable to pay the amount as "predetermined" by the company's computer system - 10 pounds instead of 1 million pounds.

Ms Parker-Grennan's lawyer, meanwhile, said there was "no real prospect of the claim being successfully defended", as per Metro.