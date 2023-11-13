UK Supermarket Chain To Scrap Self-Checkout, Says Human Touch Needed

Self-checkout system is a rage in the retail space.

Self-checkout systems have become increasingly prevalent at big stores, offering customers a streamlined alternative to traditional cashier system. These automated stations allow shoppers to scan and pay for their items independently, thereby reducing wait times and providing a sense of autonomy. And they are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.44 per cent to US$38.295 billion by 2027, according to Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence. Still, there is little evidence that these lanes and counters actually enhance a shopper's experience.

This is why a supermarket chain in the UK scrapped self-checkout lanes, replacing them with manned cashier desks, according to a report in New York Post.

"We believe colleagues serving customers delivers a better customer experience and therefore we have taken the decision to remove self-checkouts in the majority of our stores," announced Booths, a supermarket chain in northern England that's been selling groceries for more than 170 years.

The store said the decision was in response to feedback from customers.

"Our customers have told us this over time, that the self-scan machines that we've got in our stores, they can be slow, they can be unreliable, they're obviously impersonal," Booths managing director Nigel Murray told the BBC.

Mr Murray said customers at self-checkout always struggle with loose items, such as fruits and bakery products.

"A shopper might not know one type of apple from another, leading to confusion at the screen. There's all sorts of fussing about with that, and then the minute you put any alcohol in your basket somebody's got to come and check that you're of the right age," he said.

The official also highlighted the importance of human touch.

The supermarket chain will remove the self-checkout lanes from all but two of its 28 stores that are overwhelmed by shoppers during summer months.

Booths' decision goes against the trend that took the retail space by storm a decade ago. The self-checkout system was advertised as a cost-saving measure in the long run since it replaces human cashiers.

The response online has been mixed.

"Wow! Let's hear it for @BoothsCountry supermarkets, pushing back against the tide of self-checkout!" said one user on X (formerly Twitter).

"Went to a Sainsbury's Local in Buxton recently which had no self checkouts so they brought seemingly every member of staff on to the tills due to a massive queue. People having full convos with the checkout staff despite this. More self checkouts please," said another.