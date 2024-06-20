UK Reality TV Star Suffers Allergic Reaction On Emirates Flight: ''I Could've Died''

Mr Fowler said he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai Airport for treatment when the plane landed

Former 'Love Island' star Jack Fowler said he nearly died following a severe allergic reaction during a flight to Dubai. In an Instagram post, the reality TV star called out the ''complete negligence'' of Emirates Airline that left him with the "real possibility of dying." Mr Fowler explained that he was served chicken curry that contained nuts, despite notifying his flight attendant of his nut allergy beforehand.

''When I asked for the chicken I told the air-host that I'm severely allergic to all nuts. I was then told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry. When I received the meal I asked the same flight attendant again to make sure, and again was told that it does not have nuts included. Trusting my flight attendant I began to eat the chicken curry. Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult,'' he wrote in the post.

''I told a flight attendant I couldn't breathe and if there were nuts in the food. I was told there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN,'' he continued. It was only when his friend saw the menu that they realised the curry contained cashews.

Mr Fowler said he was rushed to a hospital in Dubai Airport for treatment when the plane landed, after telling the flight supervisor that he feared he would die on the plane. "I was given five tanks of oxygen, as well as administering my EpiPen.I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don't land this plane soon, I will die on this plane'. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey,'' he recounted.

The reality star said that the airline's actions were ''unacceptable'' and he's hoping other airlines and cabin crew learn from his experience.

A spokesperson for Emirates apologised for Mr Fowler's experience and said "the safety and health of our customers is taken very seriously".

"While Emirates aims to cater to customers with specific needs by offering a variety of special meals that cover medical, dietary, and religious requirements, we cannot guarantee a nut-free inflight environment," they said.

"We urge travellers with dietary or other medical requirements to check our website and consult their doctor before travel."