Twitter's Top Engineer Quits After Ron DeSantis Livestream Mishap

Mr Dabiri said that he had witnessed "two distinct eras" at the company.

Twitter's Engineering Chief Foad Dabiri has resigned from the company after the launch of Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis' US presidential campaign on the platform was hit with technical glitches and the livestream malfunctioned. He took to the microblogging website to share the news and said, "After almost four incredible years at Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday."

Mr Dabiri didn't say why he left Twitter or whether it had anything to do with the issues surrounding Mr DeSantis's event. Further, Elon Musk-led Twitter has not yet issued a statement regarding the engineer's departure.

After almost four incredible years at Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday. The combination of the fantastic community, the impact it has, and its limitless potential sets Twitter apart. So, here is my pseudo-obligatory gratitude thread: #LoveWhereYouWorked — Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) May 25, 2023

Mr Dabiri said that he had witnessed "two distinct eras" at the company. In a long thread, he wrote, "During my time @Twitter, I experienced two distinct eras: pre and post M&A. Both came with their fair share of challenges, but they also shared a grand mission and a team of extraordinary individuals. What truly made Twitter exceptional was, above all else, 'the people'."

Sharing a picture with his colleagues, he wrote, "Here is to my first team, the amazing folks at @magicrecs, who made my job effortless and demanding while making it incredibly enjoyable. Deep gratitude goes out to the leaders who guided me throughout these transformative years."

Talking about the company since Mr Musk took control of it, he said that it was a lot more challenging, however, they emerged stronger. "And then came "2.0." What an extraordinary journey it has been. To say it was challenging at the outset would be an understatement. The change was massive and rapid; we came through and emerged stronger, thanks to the remarkable team that held the fort."

"Working with @elonmusk has been highly educational, and it was enlightening to see how his principles and vision are shaping the future of this company," he said.

Working with @elonmusk has been highly educational, and it was enlightening to see how his principles and vision are shaping the future of this company. — Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) May 25, 2023

He added that "Twitter is a place that defies comprehension". "It's unique, peculiar, remarkable, and resilient, all thanks to the brilliant and capable individuals who have built and continue to shape it. It's impossible to grasp the inner workings of this platform and what goes on on a daily basis unless you've been fortunate enough to experience it firsthand. So kudos to the team that, despite all the outside noise, keep going and going strong," he concluded.

Following a Twitter livestream mishap, the Florida Governor's bid for the presidency in 2024 was plagued by technical difficulties. His campaign for the Republican presidential nomination began 20 minutes later than scheduled and hundreds of thousands of Twitter users had already left the livestream by the time the conversation started.