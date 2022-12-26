5 Pics Of Actor Tunisha Sharma Shared By Arrested Ex Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan was arrested after Tunisha Sharma's death.

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of a television serial on Saturday. Shortly after this, the police arrested her former boyfriend and actor Sheezan Khan on a complaint filed by her mother. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma accused Khan of cheating on her daughter and said he broke up with the 21-year-old despite promising to marry her. It is being suspected that this left Tunisha upset and pushed her to the edge. No suicide note has been recovered by police.

Sheezan Khan was sent to police custody for four days by a court in Maharashtra's Vasai on Sunday.

"Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Started a relationship with her first, promised her of marriage and then broke up with her. He (Sheezan) had involvement with another girl, while he was in a relationship with Tunisha," her mother was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"He used her for three-four months," Vanita Sharma further said, adding that Sheezan should not be spared.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, Sheezan said that he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner, that he decided to end their relationship.

During interrogation, Sheezan further revealed that Tunisha had earlier also attempted suicide after they broke up.