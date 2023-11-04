Truecaller CEO Recalls His First Meeting With Narayana Murthy: ''An Incredibly Humble Person''

Mr Mamedi shared that they spent an hour discussing everything about life.

The co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi took to X to describe his first meeting with Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. He revealed that when he met Mr Murthy eight years ago, he had no idea who he was, and what he did. In a post shared on Friday, Mr Mamedi described Mr Murthy as an "incredibly humble person" and shared that they spent an hour discussing everything about life.

Interstingly, when Mr Mamedi asked him what he does, the 77-year-old billionaire simply described himself as a philanthropist and made no mention of Infosys. He said, ''My wife always told me that because I had luck in life, I must give back, and that's what I'm doing today. Giving back".

Later, when the Truecaller CEO came to know about Mr. Murthy's Infosys connection, he revealed that as a child, he wanted to grow up and work for Infosys. ''When he later told me about Infosys, I told him that my dream as a kid was to work for his company after our computer broke at home and a guy from Infosys came to our house to fix it. It's funny how life plays out sometimes,'' he wrote.

When a user asked him if Infosys did home computer repairs, Mr Mamedi clarified saying, ''Not really. I bought a used computer from a company that had a service deal with Infosys and I inherited the warranty from them. The service guy was pretty surprised that he had to fix it in someone's kitchen.''

Notably, Mr Murthy has been making headlines these days over his comments on India's work culture. He sparked a nationwide debate after he suggested that the youth of the country should volunteer to work 70 hours a week to ensure India's development. While many social media users called his proposed work schedule inhumane, many industry and business leaders also shared their opinions on the matter.

While Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, and CRED's Kunal Shah, endorsed his comments, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar and Mukesh Bansal, CureFit and Myntra founder, disagreed with his views.