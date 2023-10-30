''I Believe...'': Tech Mahindra's CP Gurnani Backs Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Work Week Advice

Mr Gurnnai advised the youth toinvest the 10,000 hours that it takes to become a master in their field.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has sparked a nationwide debate with his discussion on work culture in India. He suggested that the youth of the country should volunteer to work 70 hours a week to ensure India's development. While many social media users called his proposed work schedule inhumane, many industry and business leaders also shared their opinions on the divisive issue.

Now, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani weighed in on the matter and said Mr Murthy was not just talking about working 70 hours for a company, but rather working 70 hours to improve oneself and one's country. Mr Gurnnai advised the youth to invest the 10,000 hours that it takes to become a master in their field.

In a post on X, he wrote, ''Have been reading about the outrage to Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work statement. I believe when he talks of work, it's not limited to the company.. it extends to yourself and to your country. He hasn't said to work 70 hours for the company - works 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for himself.''

He added, ''Invest the 10,000 hours that make one a master in one's subject.. burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field. That is 70 hours of work which can differentiate you as a youngster and in the process your country.''

I believe when he talks of work, it's not limited to the company.. it extends to your self and to your country.. He hasn't said work 70 hours for the company - work 40 hours for the company but… — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) October 29, 2023

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai also defended Mr. Murthy's statement and shared data on how many hours urban men work in each state. As per the illustration, the Indian average stands at 61.6 hours per week. Mr. Pai asserted that ''Prosperity needs hard work, data shows''.

Prior to this, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal also ''wholeheartedly endorsed Mr. Narayana Murthy's statement''. He believed that India's specific circumstances, distinct from those of some developed economies, make it crucial for the country not to adopt "shorter work weeks" as the norm. Mr Jindal also cited the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that he works for over 14-16 hours every day.

However, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a Bengaluru-based cardiologist did not agree with Mr Murthy's take and noted that such inhumane working hours can create a whole generation with a host of heart-related comorbidities.