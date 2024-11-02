'Trivial For Criminals, Hard For Talented Minds': Elon Musk Criticises US Immigration System

Elon Musk openly supporting Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently joined the debate on America's immigration system, describing it as an "upside-down" arrangement. In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Musk highlighted the challenges highly skilled individuals face in entering the US legally, while noting the ease with which criminals can allegedly enter illegally.

"We have an upside-down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally," Musk wrote, echoing statements from Perplexity AI CEO.

"Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate? Donald Trump and DOGE will fix this."

Musk was responding to a post by Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas on the social platform X.

Srinivas had expressed his frustration with prolonged immigration delays, noting that after three years, he is still waiting for his green card.

This comment is part of Musk's ongoing support for former President Donald Trump, whom he is actively endorsing for the 2024 presidential election. Musk's remarks have fuelled discussions around potential immigration reforms, aligning with a broader debate on balancing talent attraction with national security.

The post has gotten over 25 million views and close to 8 thousand comments.

"I had to spend about $10,000 on lawyers for my wife's green card. If she had just entered illegally, we'd be living at the W Hotel in New York and getting government benefits," commented a user.

"Immigration should be a privilege but also an asset. Using the natural draw of "American & her constitution to attract the best minds who share our values-strengthening our country in the process. Unfettered immigration does the opposite. Draining resources and destabilising us," wrote another user.