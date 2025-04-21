"Too Many Holidays, No Work Moving": CEO's Post Sparks Debate On Productivity In India

A LinkedIn post by the CEO of a Hyderabad-based company has stirred debate on India's productivity levels and the impact of frequent holidays on work momentum. Ravikumar Tummalacharla, founder and CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, claimed that the number of public and optional holidays in India is slowing down business operations and affecting efficiency.

In his post, Mr Tummalacharla said, "Too many holidays, no work moving! The overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill. In just April 2025, we've had 10+ holidays, and most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks."

The post, accompanied by a list of April holidays, called for a reassessment of India's holiday calendar, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Labour Ministry to intervene. "China is 60 years ahead because they prioritise economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes. It's time to rethink our holiday culture and strike a better balance," he wrote.

His remarks sparked sharp reactions on LinkedIn, with many users pointing out that the CEO had clubbed optional holidays and weekends together, potentially misrepresenting the actual number of non-working days. Others raised concerns about ignoring the importance of work-life balance and cultural diversity in India.

One user commented, So the solution to India's economic growth is cancelling Diwali, Eid, and Good Friday? Sounds like you're more annoyed about not getting email replies than genuinely concerned about MSMEs. Productivity isn't killed by holidays, it's killed by poor systems, red tape, and pretending that work = 24/7 grind. China didn't get ahead by skipping Easter, they invested in logistics, tech, and efficiency. Maybe try that instead of blaming the calendar."

Another user pointed out, "It looks like Mr. Founder's office works round the clock 24x7, plz check properly, you counted all Saturday and Sunday throughout month. Private offices have 5 day week."

"It's unfair to compare India and China without considering their different social and political contexts. We need solutions that work for India's unique needs. Rather than seeing holidays as a hindrance, we should explore how they can be better managed to minimise disruption to work," the third user suggested.

In a follow-up post, Mr Tummalacharla responded to criticism by urging professionals to think from an entrepreneur's point of view. "Once you run an organisation, your lens shifts. Our elders fought for food and shelter. We chase comfort and still complain. We say there are no jobs, yet when there are, how many respect time and the 8-hour workday?" he wrote.

He clarified that he was not advocating for 70-hour work weeks but warning against what he called "too much ease", dulling ambition and output.

Addressing suggestions that AI and automation could cover for workforce gaps during holidays, the CEO said, "AI can't build roads, guard borders or treat patients. India still runs on people who work through holidays so others can rest."

He concluded with a question to his readers: "Are we overdoing holidays? Do we reflect on the values behind them, or just enjoy long weekends? Let's ask not just 'what do I get?' - but 'what do I give?' India needs more contributors, not just critics."