"China Is 60 Years Ahead Because...": CEO's Post On India's Holiday Calendar Sparks Debate

Ravikumar Tummalacharla, the founder and CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, has sparked a debate online about India's holiday culture, arguing that the country's frequent breaks are hindering productivity and damaging international credibility. In a LinkedIn Post, Mr Tummalacharla shared a screenshot of the list of holidays in April 2025 and called for a reevaluation of the country's public holiday system. He also tagged several key government bodies, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and called attention to the negative impact of excessive holidays on businesses.

"Too Many Holidays, No Work Moving! While we deeply respect the cultural and spiritual richness of India, the overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill. In just April 2025, we've had 10+ holidays, and most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks," Mr Tummalacharla wrote.

Further, Mr Tummalacharla acknowledged the importance of celebrating both Indian and Western traditions, however, he stressed that economic progress should not be sacrificed. "We want to celebrate both Indian and Western traditions, but not at the cost of productivity. This impacts MSMEs, critical sectors, and international credibility," he wrote.

The CEO also drew comparisons with China. "China is 60 years ahead because they prioritize economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes," he said.

"It is Time to rethink our holiday culture and strike a better balance," he wrote, tagging several key government bodies.

Since being shared, Mr Tummalacharla's post has divided the internet. While some agreed with his views, others challenged his argument, saying that it is a one-sided narrative around productivity that often overlooks burnout, mental health and work-life balance.

"The fact that such posts always come from the employer and never the employee says a lot... It highlights a one-sided narrative around productivity that often overlooks burnout, mental health, and work-life balance. Holidays are not just pauses in economic activity-they're moments for people to reconnect, recharge, and return to work with greater purpose. Maybe the real reform we need is better planning, not fewer holidays," wrote one user.

"China being 60 years ahead is because they had rapid industrialization and they cut corners on economic policies and humane work conditions," explained another.

"You included weekends, optional holidays & regional holidays too. You even included public holidays which overlap with weekends," pointed out a third user.

"Respectfully, holidays aren't the problem - inefficient systems are. India's festivals fuel culture, community, and even local economies. Let's fix workflows, not erase identity. Productivity comes from smart processes, not fewer celebrations," explained another.