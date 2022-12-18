Toddler With Speech Delay Issue Say 'I Love You, Mommy' For The First Time

The video which has amassed over 2 million views on Instagram

Content creator Jayla Henry was filming a baking video with her 4-year-old son, Braylon when the most unexpected thing happened. The video which has amassed over 2 million views on Instagram, shows Ms Henry and her son Braylon making Christmas cookies when the little one suddenly wrapped his tiny arms around his mother's neck and expressed his gratitude.

In the footage, Braylon says "Thank you, Mom," as he hugged his mother and plants a kiss on her cheek. He adds, "I love you, Mommy."

As the video proceeds, Ms Henry gets emotional as it was the first time that her son said those words without being prompted. In an interview with Today.com, Ms Henry revealed that Braylon was diagnosed with a speech delay at around 18 months old.

In a lengthy caption, Ms Henry wrote, "Sugar cookies with an extra cup of sugar thanks to Braylon. This was also a huge moment because I would pray for the day my son would randomly tell me he loved me due to his speech delay. I couldn't help but cry. I also think he truly appreciated that I listened to him too and was thankful for the time and cookies lol. We went to look for all the ingredients together and he was so excited to make them! A lot of firsts today, might become our new tradition!"

Mr Henry told the publication that every time she watches the video, she starts crying again. She revealed, "At first I was like, 'Did that just happen?' I was shocked." She added, "He completely caught me off guard."

Since being posted, the video has received a lot of adorable comments. A user wrote, "Not me crying like what?! what a sweet moment!!!"

Another user wrote, "He wanted you to KNOW that he was communicating. That wasn't a thank you for making cookies, that was a thank you for ALLLLLL THAT YOU ARE TO HIM!"

"Nothing compares to this true love! And yes I'm crying. I know I'm not the only one either," the third user wrote.

"This is the ONLY page that convinces me that having kids is a good idea. Every other page and parent I know makes it seem like THE GHETTO, and I want no parts...... but these ovaries are over here DANCING watching this," the fourth user expressed.