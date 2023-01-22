Toddler Runs To Her Firefighter Dad To Give Him A Hug After He Fixes Leak In Locality

The fire department took to Facebook to share the beautiful picture which was clicked by Mrs Colson.

In an adorable moment, a toddler ran towards her father to hug him, who works in the US fire department, after the man fixed a leak on the street where he lives with his family in Arizona. Captain Dave Colson has only twice responded to a call on his own street in his over 20 years of service with the Glendale fire department, as per a report in ABC News.

Mr Colson, a member of the department's hazardous materials team, claimed that when he and his coworkers dealt with the leak, which ended up being small, he noticed that his wife and kids had been observing the entire process from a distance.

While speaking to Good Morning America, he said "We were just out front talking and I looked down the street and my wife and the kids were outside in the front yard. We finished up everything we were doing and then I just started walking down the street to go say hi."

Mr Colson recounted that his youngest child, two -year-old Jenna, ran toward him in a "dead sprint" while still only wearing a diaper when he was about three houses from his own, as per the outlet. He said that he will never forget the expression on his daughter's face as she rushed in his direction holding out her arms in anticipation of a hug.

The firefighter said, "The picture is great but seeing her face on the run is just an amazing view to have. She just had the biggest grin from ear-to-ear and probably the last 20, 30-feet of it, her arms were wide open, running."

The fire department took to Facebook to share the beautiful picture which was clicked by Mrs Colson. They wrote in the caption, "This is a moment that just had to be shared. Captain Colson responded to a call down the street from his home. Once the emergency was mitigated his wife let their eager daughter say hello to her Daddy. She quickly snapped this photo of them just before he swept her into his arms for a hug. I hate to compare but I just have to say it, our Fire family is the best! Thank you Mrs. Colson for sharing this moment with us. Stay safe."

"When daddy needs a hug!!! This is what family and life is truly about!!" remarked one person.

A second person stated, "This is absolutely precious. This kind of love goes beyond words. This family is truly blessed!"

"Daddy is Her Hero," added another user.

He said the experience was particularly meaningful for him since it was one of the few times his children could witness him in action as a firefighter.