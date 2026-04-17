Titanic Exhibit At US Museum Floods On Anniversary Of Ship's Sinking, Staff Calls It 'Paranormal'

In what can only be described as an eerie coincidence, a Titanic exhibit in a US museum flooded on Tuesday (Apr 14) after overnight thunderstorms on the exact anniversary of the ship's sinking in the Atlantic Ocean. The incident took place at the Volo Museum in Illinois, Chicago, with officials stating that it was only the second time the building had experienced flooding in more than 40 years.

The museum reported that staff took action to protect its displays, which include period fashion, art, and over $6 million worth of vehicles once owned by Titanic passengers John Jacob Astor, Benjamin Guggenheim, and Lady Duff Gordon.

Jim Wojdyla, the museum's market director, described the timing as "almost paranormal," noting that the first flood occurred during the exhibit's opening year.

"The irony of any Titanic exhibit flooding is strange enough, but the fact that ours flooded on the exact anniversary of the Titanic's sinking is more than ironic; it's almost paranormal," Wojdyla was quoted as saying by CBS News.

"This is the second time our Titanic museum has flooded. The first time occurred during its opening year, and now again on the anniversary. I'm not sure what to make of the coincidence, but it's enough to give us goosebumps."

Situated in the northwest suburb of Volo, the museum is renowned for its haunted history, with numerous accounts of paranormal activity reported by the employees, visiting guests and the family of owners.

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Titanic Sinking

The RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, UK, on April 10, 1912, with more than 2,200 passengers and crew onboard. Bound for New York City, the so-called "unsinkable" ship struck an iceberg just four days into its maiden voyage. The collision caused extensive damage along the starboard side of the ship, leading to the loss of over 1,500 lives.

The Titanic wreck lies some 3,800 metres (12,467 feet) beneath the ocean surface and continues to be a powerful symbol of human ambition, hubris, and tragedy.