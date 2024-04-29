Time Capsule From 1920 Found At US High School During Demolition

The discovery has allowed the community to look back at local history.

In an unexpected turn during the demolition of a former high school in Owatonna, Minnesota, construction crews found a time capsule dating back to 1920. The capsule was discovered entombed within the cornerstone of Owatonna High School as workers dismantled the building's front entrance.

The contents of the time capsule were revealed at a recent community event, offering a unique window into the school's past. Among the recovered items were a staff directory for Owatonna Public Schools from 1920, the high school's mascot emblem, a copy of the student newspaper, local newspapers from the era, and financial statements.

"We were thrilled to discover that a time capsule had been placed in the cornerstone of the high school," the school district's superintendent, Jeff Elstad, told Fox Television Stations. "It's always exciting to learn more about the history of our community and the people who had the foresight to build a great school that would serve so many students for generations."

"While you never know exactly what might be included, many of the items such as newspapers and local history are typical of what is included in a time capsule ... It was especially fun to discover the items that specifically shared information about the schools at that time," he added.

The Owatonna High School Museum Committee is collaborating with the Steele County Historical Society to ensure the careful drying and preservation of these unearthed treasures. Following the conservation process, a collaborative decision will be made regarding the final resting place of the artefacts. Some items may be showcased within the school itself, while others may find a permanent home within the historical society's collections.

Mr Elstad told Fox that the discovery has allowed the community to look back at local history.

"We appreciate the historical significance of the time capsule and are committed to continuing to preserve our history for generations to come," he said.