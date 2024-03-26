Shopping Mall Demolition Crew Finds Time Capsule. Here's What Happened Next

A time capsule holds objects representing a specific time. (Representative Image)

A historical artifact has been unearthed amidst the rubble of the Richland Mall in Forest Acres, South Carolina, United States. Demolition crews working on the site discovered a time capsule buried during the mall's grand opening in 2000.

City officials confirmed the capsule's inscription specifies an opening date of January 20, 2033. The capsule offers a glimpse into the past, potentially containing pop culture items, news clippings, or even personal messages from the year 2000.

The Richland Mall, which closed its last remaining store in September 2023, is undergoing demolition to make way for a modern development. Plans include retail space, a brewery, and a new city park.

Fun little treasure from the Richland Mall demo. The time capsule is safe and will be buried in the new Forest Acres park behind the mall. #ForestAcres#OliverforTheAcrespic.twitter.com/rI5Enis7yM — Stephen Oliver (@SOinForestAcres) March 21, 2024

Forest Acres City Councilman Stephen Oliver announced on social media that the time capsule will be reburied within the new park upon completion. The capsule will then wait patiently underground until its designated opening date in 2033, offering future residents a window into the early 21st century.

What is a Time Capsule?

A time capsule is basically a container filled with objects and information that represent a specific point in time. People bury it or place it somewhere with the intention that it will be discovered by future generations. It's like a message in a bottle, but instead of the sea, it's buried underground or tucked away in a building's cornerstone.

The things inside a time capsule can be anything that reflects the culture, technology, or everyday life of the time it was created. This could include things like:

Newspapers and magazines

Photos and videos

Clothing and toys

Letters and diaries

Currency

The idea is to give people in the future a glimpse into what life was like for us today. Time capsules are often buried during special events, like a world's fair or the dedication of a new building.