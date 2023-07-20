Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend, Erica Herman, Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Eviction

Ms Herman alleged that she was tricked into leaving the mansion.

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against his estate, which alleged she was unfairly evicted from the home she once shared with the golfer, Guardian reported.

The lawsuit filed in October 2022, which alleged that trust owned by the 47-year-old golfer violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking an oral tenancy agreement. She had sought $30 million in the lawsuit against the golfer's estate, which was dropped at the end of last month, records show.

“The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” the dismissal filing said, according to the New York Post.

While Ms. Herman says they became a couple in 2015, the golfer says the relationship began in 2017. However, the couple broke up in October 2022 and Ms Herman alleged that she was tricked into leaving the mansion.

She claimed, “By trickery, agents of Defendant convinced Plaintiff to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence.”

She said that she and Mr. Woods had an “oral tenancy agreement” giving her the right to live at the house and that she had five years remaining on that agreement when they broke up.

Lawyers for Ms. Herman said in her filing that $30 million was the “reasonable rental value" for the home over those next five years.

She later sought to be released from the non-disclosure agreement she had signed with Mr. Woods, saying he had sexually harassed her while she was working at his restaurant in Florida.

A Florida judge called the sexual misconduct claims “vague and threadbare” and twice ruled that the case should be handled through private arbitration.

Meanwhile, Mr Woods has denied the accusation against him and called Ms Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend” in court documents.

Woods' squeaky-clean image imploded in 2009 after revelations of multiple infidelities, leading to his divorce from his first wife Elin Nordegren in 2010.