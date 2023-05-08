Tiger Woods Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman dated for five years.

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of golfer Tiger Woods, has accused him of sexual harassment and forcing her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) while they dated or risk being fired from her job, Sports Illustrated (SI) reported citing court documents. Ms Herman dated Mr Woods for five years and lived with him in his South Florida home, the outlet further said. She filed the documents in Martin County court through her attorney on Friday. Mr Woods' attorney, meanwhile, filed documents to prove he did have an NDA with Ms Herman.

The 38-year-old said Mr Woods pursued a sexual relationship when she was an employee at his restaurant in South Florida and made her sign the NDA. The couple broke up in October 2022 and since then, Mr Herman has been seeking $30 million in damages as well as relief from NDA.

"Mr Woods was Ms Herman's boss. On Mr Woods' own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," Ms Herman's attorney Benjamin Hobas wrote as part of the filing.

She also said that she was locked out of the home, violating an oral agreement under which she could stay at Mr Woods' residence for five more years, SI reported.

Mr Hobas said her client was tricked into leaving his home when she was told to pack her bags for a trip to Bahamas but when she arrived at the airport, Mr Woods' lawyer told her she was locked out of the house and couldn't see the golfer again, the New York Post reported.

Mr Woods has maintained that under the original agreement, any dispute between the two should be resolved through confidential arbitration.