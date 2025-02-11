Thyrocare Founder Lashes Out At Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina: "Comedians Crossing All Limits..."

Ranveer Allahbadia, a well-known YouTuber and podcaster who goes by the name BeerBiceps, has ignited a firestorm of controversy after his recent guest appearance on Samay Raina's popular show, 'India's Got Latent'. During the episode, Allahbadia put forth two provocative questions to a contestant, which triggered a huge uproar on social media. Many users criticised Allahbadia, labelling him a "perverted creator" and calling for stricter regulation of inappropriate content.

Thyrocare founder Dr A. Velumani also weighed in on the controversy and strongly denounced Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for crossing the boundaries of decency. In a tweet, he asked for a boycott of Ranveer Allahbadia and demanded that Samay Raina be held accountable for their actions. Further, he advocated for the ban of such channels, emphasising the need for responsible and respectful content.

"I repeat it is not comedy. It is vulgarity. Good it busted. Comedians Crossing all Limits of Decency. Do not laugh at disgusting content. #RanveerAllahbadia should be boycotted. Such channels should be banned #samayraina should be punished," he wrote on X.

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia began when he appeared as a guest judge on Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent', alongside Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija. During the episode, Allahbadia posed a question to a contestant that many viewers found deeply unsettling and objectionable.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" he asked. The question even surprised even Samay Raina. "What the f***?" he said.

The crass comment ignited a firestorm of reactions on social media. In response to the criticism, the Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging that he "shouldn't have said what he said".

However, the fallout from the incident continues to escalate. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Apoorva Mukhija for "allegedly using abusive language on the show".

The 'India's Got Latent' show, which allows contestants to showcase everything from poetry and magic to comedy, singing, and dancing, has been criticised often for unparliamentary comments.