'Thought It Was Her': Influencer's Imitation Of Rama Duwaji's 'Side-Eye' Leaves Internet Stunned

A Pakistani-origin woman has gone viral on social media with a spot-on imitation of Rama Duwaji, the 28-year-old wife of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. In the viral Instagram reel posted by creator K Khan, she channels Duwaji's signature side-eye expressions whilst wearing a black outfit that perfectly matches the First Lady's effortless, modern style.

The clip, which features the text overlay “Rama Duwaji core,” had garnered nearly three million views as of the last update, with Khan capturing Duwaji's mannerisms with utmost finesse.

“Iconic side eye of the First Lady of New York @ramaduwaji,” Khan captioned the accompanying video, with reactions immediately pouring in from social media users.

"Oh my god, the resemblance. At first, I thought it was her," said one user, while another added: "The resemblance is uncanny, especially the eyes.”

A third commented: "I took a moment to realise it's you and not she herself making a reel about her side eye."

A fourth said: "This must go viral, and the fan moment should happen again!! Waiting for that."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Who Is Rama Duwaji?

A Syrian-American artist and illustrator, Duwaji moved to the US in 2021 and married Mamdani in a City Hall ceremony last year. She met Mamdani several years ago on the dating app Hinge. The couple held a private engagement and a Nikkah ceremony in Dubai in December 2024, followed by the wedding.

Duwaji earned a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York. Her work has been featured by The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, Spotify, VICE, and the Tate Modern in London.

Duwaji has nearly two million followers on Instagram, where she shares her artwork, political commentary, and other milestones. Her illustrations often focus on pro-Palestinian messages, including depictions of Israeli violence, ethnic cleansing, and US complicity.