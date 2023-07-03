This US-Based Start-Up Is Going Viral For It's Leave Policy

Kyle Lacy said that time off usage had risen by 19 per cent

A US-based startup named Go Nimbly has made it mandatory for its employees to take at least 20 leaves in a year after the staff demanded a more flexible time-off policy.

Director of People Operation at Go Nimbly, Kyle Lacy, took to LinkedIn to share the update. In his lengthy post, he mentioned that the new policy has helped them improve employee satisfaction.

In his post, Mr Lacy wrote, "We designed a new plan and made sure to include a few important things: We're explicit in the minimum number of days an employee should take per year (>20), We adjusted our incentive plans to align with the new time off policy (ex: employees can take 1 week off per quarter and still easily hit their quarterly target, they can also take 2-3x than that and still be on track to achieve a % of the quarterly bonus)."

He added, "We set up a workflow to monitor the time taken during a quarter and flag it's below the minimum amount (s/o to Rippling), We kept Parental Leave as a separate plan; We asked a few employees to review and provide more feedback before officially rolling it out."

After the new policy, he mentioned that time off usage had risen by 19 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter.

"We rolled out the policy like any other major change and continued to test for feedback via pulse surveys throughout the quarter. Today, we're sitting at 94% Agree/Strongly Agree with the statement "I'm happy with our Flexible Time Off Policy" (the remaining 6% are Neutral).

Time off usage has increased by 19% compared to last quarter and by 28% when compared to Q2 2022 (and adjusted for changes in headcount)," he wrote.



