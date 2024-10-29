This Noida Luxury Villa Worth Rs 26 Crore Comes With A Free Lamborghini. See Tweet

The offer has ignited a firestorm of debate on social media.

Jaypee Greens, a leading real estate developer in Noida, has unveiled an extraordinary offer to lure wealthy buyers, who have a passion for luxury living and exotic cars. For a limited time, purchasers of its ultra-premium villas priced at upwards of ₹26 crore, will receive a complimentary Lamborghini Urus, valued at over ₹4 crore. Located in Greater Noida, Jaypee Greens features various villa options, including 3 BHK, 4 BHK, 5 BHK, and 6 BHK, with prices ranging from ₹51 lac to ₹30 crore.

This eye-catching promotion was first announced by realtor Gaurav Gupta on social media, generating significant buzz. ''Noida's got a new Villa Project coming up at 26 Cr that's offering 1 Lamborghini with each of those!'', the tweet was captioned.

Noida's got a new Villa Project coming up at 26 Cr that's offering 1 Lamborghini with each of those! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gZqOC8hNdZ — Gaurav Gupta | Realtor (@YourRealAsset) October 27, 2024

The villa's price of ₹26 crore may seem staggering, but it only accounts for the base villa. In a subsequent tweet, Mr Gupta noted that several additional costs add to the overall expense. These extra charges include ₹30 lahks for designated parking, ₹7.5 lahks for power backup, and another ₹7.5 lakh for club membership.

Further, buyers who desire a villa with a picturesque golf course view will need to shell out an additional ₹50 lakh. These supplementary costs bring the total price to a range of ₹26.95 crore to ₹27.45 crore, depending on the chosen amenities.

Forgot to add 26 Crores don't cover PLC, Car Parking and Other Charges 🤫 https://t.co/l6ubEArdtqpic.twitter.com/8R9vKnzVMU — Gaurav Gupta | Realtor (@YourRealAsset) October 28, 2024

The offer has ignited a firestorm of debate on social media. While some users drooled over the prospect of owning both a lavish villa and a sleek supercar, others wondered if this promo was truly a game-changer or just a gimmick. Some users also question the value proposition, considering the villa's base price doesn't include additional costs like.

One user wrote. ''Car cost is already included and the builder is still making more than 50 percent in margin.''

Another added, ''Amazing neighbourhood! Everyone has the same villa and the same car and it's all premium. What could go wrong?''

A third person said, ''Free marketing at its best—go viral, attract the right crowd, and boom, you've got a line of buyers! Who wouldn't want to live around the same community where everyone's well-off? Built-in networking every day! Throw in a pub, and it's golden.''