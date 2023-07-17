This Chinese Firm Wants Candidates Who Don't Smoke, Drink, Eat Meat

The bizarre job posting has sparked a heated discussion on Chinese social media.

A job posting from a Chinese Company has caused a stir on social media due to its peculiar demands for potential candidates. The electronics company's advertisement says that it is looking for a candidate who doesn't smoke, consume alcohol or eat meat. The unusual demands by the company soon became a trending topic on Chinese social media platforms.

According to The South China Morning Post, the job posting began trending on social media after a candidate posted about their interaction with the human resources employee of the Shenzen-based company. As per the screenshots shared by the applicant, the company offered monthly salaries starting at 5,000 yuan (approximately Rs 57,000) for operations and merchandiser responsibilities, as well as free accommodation. It also said that candidates should not smoke, drink or consume meat.

During an online interview, the baffled applicant raised questions about the unusual requirements. "Don't smoke? Don't drink? Don't eat meat?" the applicant asked.

"If you don't eat meat, why do others kill animals? Fish give all to fishermen, but fishermen eat them," the interviewer replied. "Are you all right?" the applicant immediately asked.

"Just mind your own business," the interviewer snapped back.

Further in the interview, the interviewer explained that it was not because of the bias against candidates but due to the company's corporate culture.

The unnamed human resources professional later claimed in an interview with Bailu Video that there was no denying that eating was an act of killing, despite bringing pleasure, and said that if people were hungry for meat, they could not show kindness to themselves or others.

"Eating meat is a sin. Killing is cruel. Eating no meat is doing good deeds," she said.

She further shared that the company canteen did not offer any meat dishes in order to establish a healthy corporate culture. However, the employee further said that the company did not intend to impose its culture on potential candidates, and said that they were not forced to follow these rules.

When asked whether the corporate culture applied to employees who did not eat in the canteen or live in staff accommodation, she said that possibility existed.

The bizarre job posting has sparked a heated discussion on Chinese social media.

A user asked, "Is the company hiring monks, nuns or employees? Funny."

Another user wrote, "Might it be because the canteen doesn't want to spend a penny on meat?"