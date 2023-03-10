This Chart Of Dressing Sense Divides Internet. See How People React

The internet is buzzing in response to Ayush's tweet.

The rise of social media platforms has greatly aided those who previously had difficulty expressing their ideas and creativity. This has both beneficial and negative effects on people, just like any other communication medium. But, it has given people a public forum to express their ideas and receive immediate feedback.

A social media user named Ayush Pranav created a chart related to dressing sense in the four major cities of the country, and his post received mixed reactions.

Mr. Pranav's tweet features a clever graphic that details how people dress according to the Indian city they are currently in.

He tweeted the chart with a caption that read, "How to dress based on where you are."

How to dress based on where you are



h/t: @evpic.twitter.com/ypV7NjQQNX — Ayush Pranav (@ayushpranav3) March 8, 2023

Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai were the four cities featured in the graph. The cities were divided into four groups: Stylish, Unstylish, uncomfortable, and comfortable.

This offbeat tweet received several reactions and over 2,000,00 views. As expected with the nature of the content, the post received several negative comments too.

One user commented, "I don't understand what you mean by stylish/unstylish seems like a very subjective idea, a very urbanish approach to judging. Styling among a conservative or underprivileged people group would be different from your environment, and women still try style even within that group, but you might not feel it."

"It cannot be generalised. It depends from person to person. If people are comfortable with traditional outfits, I can bet Chennai is the best. If people are comfortable with western outfits, then Mumbai or Bengaluru is good. So let's stop looking down upon our culture!" wrote another user.