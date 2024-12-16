This Brazilian Influencer Has The "Perfect Female Body", According To AI

Brazilian fitness influencer Karol Rosalin has been recognized by artificial intelligence as having "the perfect female body," based on criteria such as symmetry, proportion, and aesthetic harmony. The analysis was conducted by AI systems reportedly used by Playboy Australia, which praised Ms Rosalin as the "ideal" in the fitness world. Notably, the AI evaluated Rosalin's overall well-being, health, and strength, and gave her a "perfect 10".

"She has the perfect body in terms of definition and is ideal in the fitness world," Playboy Australia reported.

The 25-year-old Sao Paulo native attributes her physique to a disciplined fitness routine and a balanced diet featuring natural, unprocessed foods like chicken, oats, and vegetables. "Seeing the results in the mirror is already a victory. Being recognised as the ‘Perfect Fitness Woman' is incredible!" she told the magazine.

Ms Rosalin's physique is the result of years of dedication to fitness. She began strength training eight years ago and currently follows a rigorous routine, weight training five days a week and attending a daily aerobic class. Her balanced diet consists of fruits, vegetables, oats, and chicken, with her favourite meals including baked sweet potato chips and vegetable frittatas. A typical breakfast for Rosalin includes scrambled eggs, cassava, papaya, pineapple, oats, cinnamon, and coffee.

Beyond her fitness influencer persona, Ms Rosalin also creates adult content and has amassed a substantial following of over 959,000 fans on Instagram.

However, a fitness expert has warned that replicating her strict routine may not guarantee the same results, as many individual factors contribute to her aesthetic. Experts also cautioned that genetics and lifestyle play significant roles in body shape, and the concept of a "perfect body" is subjective.

"Genetics and lifestyle play a huge role in determining body shape and type, and I want to stress that there are many 'perfect' body types. Opinions are subjective, and the concept of the 'perfect body' is inherently subjective," said Ben Lucas, Director of Flow Athletic.

Mr Lucas added that strength and resistance training is a "brilliant" way to speed up metabolism, aiding in fat burning and muscle toning.

"I would recommend incorporating two to three sessions of resistance training into your weekly routine. That said, staying active every day is essential, whether it's a brisk walk, swimming, playing tennis with friends, or attending different workout classes," he added.