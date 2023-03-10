This 7-Year-Old Indian Girl Is The World's Youngest Yoga Instructor

Praanvi is from India and currently lives in Dubai with her family.

Yoga is a gift from India to the world for healthy living, and it is now widely used by people all over the world for a better quality of life.

Indian yoga gurus and instructors have been famous for their impact on their followers. The new name that has been added to this list is a little unusual. This time, a 7-year-old girl from India has been recognized as the world's youngest yoga instructor.

The Guinness World Record said Praanvi Gupta was 7 years and 165 days old when she was verified as the world's youngest yoga instructor (female). She started practicing yoga with her mother when she was 3 1/2 years old and was certified as a teacher by the Yoga Alliance Organization after completing a 200-hour training course.

"This journey was not an easy one because of my regular school, which was also ongoing. But, with great support from my teachers and parents, I'm happy that I successfully completed and passed the qualification exam for the Yoga Teachers Training Course," Praanvi told GWR.

Reacting to this phenomenal achievement, her teacher, Dr Seema Kamath, commented: "Praanvi [...] turned out to be one of the brightest students I have ever met at this age. She has been a very enthusiastic student with a calm mind and willingness to learn."

