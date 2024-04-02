'Thirteen Years Ago...': Sachin Tendulkar Posts Pic Of 2011 World Cup Win

The Indian cricket team won the World Cup 28 years after their maiden win.

Thirteen years ago, on this very day, the Indian cricket team created history on the field of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team won the World Cup - 28 years after their maiden win - and took home the winning trophy, defeating Sri Lanka by six wickets. The victory was even more special for one member of the Indian team, as for him, winning the World Cup had been his childhood dream. Sachin Tendulkar was playing his 6th ODI (One Day International) World Cup. The cricketer had five unsuccessful attempts and 2011 was his last chance at the coveted trophy.

Now, remembering this historic day, Sachin Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to revisit the memory. He shared a photo of the Indian Team holding the World Cup trophy and admitted that his childhood dream had turned into reality. "Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people," the master blaster wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people. pic.twitter.com/RvUuzuGqhQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar shared the post just a few hours ago and since then it has amassed more than 523,000 views and over 50,000 likes.

"It's every young player's dream, to win the World Cup trophy, it's a dream come true for some, and not for anyone, but you deserved this precious title, which you did. Congratulations mate," wrote former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar. "We saw the joy on your face & satisfaction in your eyes after your dream came true, master - blaster," wrote another X user.

Also Read | MrBeast Announces He Is Quitting YouTube, Leaves Internet Confused

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina also reminisced on the landmark title win. Yuvraj Singh took to X, sharing a video featuring some of the best moments of himself and the Indian team in the tournament. "Reliving this feeling #CWC2011," he posted on X.

Suresh Raina took to the micro-blogging site, saying that he still gets goosebumps thinking about the historic title win with an "amazing team". "Still get goosebumps thinking about that historic moment in 2011 when we lifted the World Cup Incredible memories with an amazing team! #2011WorldCup #TeamIndia," he tweeted.

In 2011, the Indian team chased down the 275-run target to lift the ODI World Cup for the second time. In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win.