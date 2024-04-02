MrBeast Announces He Is Quitting YouTube, Leaves Internet Confused

The official account of YouTube said, "where was ur 2 weeks??"

Popular internet sensation MrBeast recently announced that he is quitting YouTube and will be "posting to X full time now." This development has left the fans and supporters of the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, confused. Many anticipate that this could be an April Fools prank. Reacting to the news, billionaire Elon Musk replied to his post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "You should actually".

You should actually — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

Since being shared, Mr Donaldson's post has amassed over 17 million views and 16 lakh likes. Many internet users were shocked after MrBeast announced the decision.

"Bro please don't you're literally the best YouTuber there is. I wake up every morning and pray that you will upload a new YouTube video. The days you upload are the best days of my life. When I get that notification I put on my Mr Beast shirt, get a feastable out of the cupboard, and pour myself a glass of milk to enjoy while I watch your newest video several times. Please rethink this Mr Beast I literally love you," said a user.

The official account of YouTube replied to his post and said, "where was ur 2 weeks??"

"It's April 1st isn't it," said a person.

A person wrote, "Almost took it serious then I realized it's 1st April."

"Thank god, Mr Least. Maybe now you can finally leave your aunt's basement and get a real job that pays real money," said another person.

In January, MrBeast uploaded a video "directly" on Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform and amassed 161 million views in eight days. The video was widely shared on the platform by Mr Musk and X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino. The internet sensation stated that his clip titled "$1 vs $100,000,000 Car" made over $2,50,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore). However, the YouTuber called the whole experience a "facade".

"MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000. But it's a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you'd experience," the YouTuber posted on X and shared a screenshot of his account's analytics as proof. As per the screengrab, he will make $263,655 off his video. In another post, he wrote, "I'm gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made)."

It is to be noted that in contrast to YouTube, which merely needs 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing in the previous year to be eligible for monetisation, users on X must pay $8 per month for Premium or $16 per month for Premium+ in order to be eligible for a portion of the advertising revenue.

Initially, when Mr Musk had asked Mr Donaldson to upload videos on the microblogging platform, he refused and said that his videos "cost millions to make" and it would not fund "a fraction" of the cost if he uploaded them on X.