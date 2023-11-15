These Influencer Twins Are So Identical They Even Fooled Their Husbands

The twin influencers enjoy a massive 161,000 followers on TikTok

In the realm of social media influencers, where individuality often takes centre stage, there exists a pair of identical twins who have managed to captivate audiences not just with their content but with their uncanny similarity. Meet the 30-year-old influencer twins whose resemblance is so striking that they've even pulled off the extraordinary feat of fooling their own husbands.

Stephanie Buckman and Sammie Nowakowski, both 30, initially met as college roommates and have since become aesthetic physician assistants in Jacksonville. Interestingly, their connection goes beyond their professional lives; even their golden retrievers are siblings from the same litter, New York Post reported.

Documenting their parallel lifestyles, which include sharing a car and wardrobe, the duo offers glimpses into their lives on an Instagram page boasting nearly 100,000 followers.

"Will our husbands pick the right wife?! We put them to the test again," they captioned the video.

"Our voices are ... very similar - our husbands cannot always tell us apart because we sound the same," Buckman told Jam Press, adding that even the two men - Jonathan and Jake - are a lot alike with a love for tennis and board games.

The twin influencers enjoy a massive 161,000 followers on TikTok and they often post antics and behind-the-scenes footage.

"Most people think it's amazing we are so close and we have a built-in best friend to do every stage of life with," Buckman said.

"Of course there are some people out there who do not understand why we want to be so similar, and we know it can definitely be hard to understand especially if you don't have a twin."

The twins are anticipating having twin houses, which will be ready by December.



