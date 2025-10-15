These 4 Indian Birds Are At Risk Of Extinction

Four Indian birds are now at risk of extinction, according to the latest Red List update by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The Indian Courser, Indian Roller, Rufous-tailed Lark, and Long-billed Grasshopper-warbler have seen their conservation status worsen. The Long-billed Grasshopper-warbler is now classified as endangered, while the other three are listed as 'Near Threatened'.

The four species were reportedly uplisted because their populations are declining. All four rely on open natural ecosystems, including grasslands, semi-arid landscapes, deserts, croplands, hilly scrublands, and fallow lands. These habitats face pressures from infrastructure expansion, agricultural intensification, invasive species, and afforestation.

Globally, the IUCN Red List now includes 1,72,620 species, of which 48,646 are threatened with extinction. Among 11,185 assessed bird species, 1,256 (11.5 per cent) are globally threatened, and 61 per cent show declining populations, up from 44 per cent in 2016. The assessment also cites climate change, logging, and agricultural expansion as major threats to birds and seals worldwide.

The reassessment, part of a global review of 1,360 bird species, found that eight of the 12 Indian species have been downlisted, meaning an improvement in their conservation status. The four uplisted species reflect growing concerns about population declines, according to reports.

Data for nine of the reassessed species comes from the State of India's Birds report, which analyses distribution, abundance, and trends based on citizen science platforms like eBird. Birdwatchers across India contribute observations, which are standardised and analysed to assess population trends and conservation status.

The reassessment focused on tropical forests, where habitat destruction increasingly threatens bird populations. In Madagascar, 14 species were newly classified as Near Threatened and three as Vulnerable. West Africa saw five additional species listed as Near Threatened, along with one more in Central America.

The report also noted positive developments. The green turtle, previously endangered, has recovered by 28 per cent since the 1970s thanks to decades of conservation efforts.