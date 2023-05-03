The Best Virat Kohli- Gautam Gambhir War Of Words Meme Has Come From UP Police

The witty meme has been widely appreciated online.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. However, instead of RCB's bowling heroics in the match, what became the central talking point was the war of words between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The cricketers had a heated exchange after the match over certain incidents that took place during the final phase of the match. In fact, social media users flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes. UP Police, well known for their witty tweets, shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's verbal fight to promote their emergency number 112.

The text on the image read, "Koi bhi masla hamare liye 'Virat' aur 'Gambhir' nahi! (No issue is too big or serious for us)!" In the caption, UP Police wrote, "Avoid arguing, not calling us. Dial 112 in case of any emergency."

The witty meme has been widely appreciated online. Since being shared online, the meme has already collected over 17,000 'likes' and a ton of amused responses.

A user commented, "What an idea for messaging awareness of #112dial by @Uppolice really very meaningful."

"Great troll by @Uppolice," wrote another user.

"This Twitter handle deserves applauds fr creativity," the third user commented.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir have been handed hefty fines for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Code of Conduct during the match between the two sides on Monday.

In its release, the IPL said: "Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.