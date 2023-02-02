Thailand Security Guard Kills Boss For Bullying And Harshly Speaking To Him

The attacker was arrested at his house by the Thai police.

Speaking angrily to subordinates could be detrimental to their ability to perform professionally, but a Thailand instance implies that it could also be lethal for the bosses too. According to a report in The Mirror, a security guard fatally stabbed his boss because the latter had "made him work long hours and verbally abused him."

Sawat Sriratchalao, 44, has been arrested after being accused of attacking his boss, Arom Bunnan, 56, with a knife. According to reports, his boss's "bullying" inspired him to carry out the attack in the heart of Bangkok, as the news outlet further reported.

Sawat Sriratchalao was employed as a security guard.

"I have been angry at my boss for a long time. Sometimes I couldn't sleep because I was so stressed thinking about him, he reportedly told police after his arrest. He bullied me and always spoke harshly to me. Even when I went home, his words were in my head," he said.

According to the news report, CCTV footage purportedly captured Mr. Bunnan pleading for mercy in a parking lot at Lumpini Park on February 1.

Before bystanders could step in and save Mr. Bunnan, Sawat Sriratchalao stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Mr. Bunnan kneeled down as the culprit is believed to have left on his bicycle. The victim was stabbed in the left side of his chest and sent to the hospital in a hurry, but he later passed away.

After being located at his home by police, Sriratchalao was taken into custody. If proven guilty of murder, he may spend up to 20 years in prison.