Advertisement

12 Injured In Knife Attack At Railway Station In Germany's Hamburg

Three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six people sustained minor injuries, Bild reported, saying the motive for the attack was unclear so far.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
12 Injured In Knife Attack At Railway Station In Germany's Hamburg
Berlin:

At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack in Hamburg station on Friday evening, Germany's Bild newspaper reported, and local police confirmed they had arrested the suspected assailant.

Three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six people sustained minor injuries, Bild reported, saying the motive for the attack was unclear so far.

Hamburg police said on social media platform X that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station and the suspect had been arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hamburg Knife Attack, Germany Knife Attack, Germany
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com