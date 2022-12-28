Thailand Man Forgets Wife After Toilet Break During Road Trip, Forces Her To Walk 20 Km

The woman walked 20 km to seek help (Representational image)

In an epic act of forgetfulness and absent-mindedness, a man in Thailand accidentally left his wife behind during a road trip, forcing her to walk over 12 miles (19.31 km). According to a New York Post report, Boontom Chaimoon, 55, and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, took a road trip on Sunday to spend the holidays in her hometown in the Maha Sarakham Province. The couple was having a nice time together until the husband felt the need to relieve himself. He parked his car by the roadside at 3 am to take a quick toilet break.

Meanwhile, with no public toilets around, the woman also stepped out of the car and ventured into a nearby jungle to pee. However, the man did not notice her getting out of the vehicle. When she returned, there was no sight of the car or her husband. She soon realised her husband had left without her, leaving her stranded. More so, she did not have her mobile phone with her as it was kept in a bag inside the car. Since it was dark, the woman was extremely scared and confused, but she decided to walk to seek help.

She walked about 20 km (approximately 12.4 miles) and reached the district of Kabin Buri by 5 am. Thankfully, she was able to contact the local police who asked her to ring her husband. Since she did not remember her husband's mobile number, she dialed her own number at least 20 times but did not receive any response.

At around 8 am, she was able to contact her husband with the help of cops. All this while, the husband had no clue that his wife was not in the car, and was under the impression that she was soundly asleep in the backseat. By that time, he had driven all the way to Korat province, 159.6 km (100 miles) away, according to Thailand news site Daily News.

When he realized what transpired, he quickly turned around to drive back to pick up his spouse. He was extremely sorry about his action and apologized to his wife profusely. Turns out, even after going through such an ordeal, the woman did not argue with him when he picked her up. The woman revealed that they have been married for the last 27 years and have a son who is 26 years old.

