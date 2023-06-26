Terrifying Video Shows Alligator Charging At Fisherman In US

The man is seen running away from the lake in the other direction

A terrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man fishing along the edge of a pond in South Carolina when an alligator lunged at him. The entire incident was captured on video.

The video shows the fisherman standing on the grassy edge of the pond and collecting his fishing pole when suddenly the gator emerges and lunges towards him. The man is seen running away from the lake in the other direction, another woman who was seen holding a camera also runs away from the scene.

However, the alligator only participated in a short pursuit and it quickly returned to the pond where there were no other reports of hostile encounters, reported New York Post.

According to a report by the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, alligators can run at speeds of 7.5-9 mph for short distances.

DNR officials told the media outlet that feeding alligators can cause the animals to lose their natural fear of humans, and it is illegal in the state.

Previously, a 23-year-old man from Florida lost an arm after being attacked by an alligator near Fort Myers last month. He was attacked at a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

The injured man was taken to a hospital by helicopter where he underwent surgery to amputate his arm.