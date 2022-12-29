'Termination Of Employment If...': Southwest Airlines In Memo For Employees

The airlines have increased shift hours to 12 hours.

One of the major airlines of the United States, Southwest Airlines recently scrubbed 2,886 flights or 70 per cent of its schedule in the aftermath of the winter storm. Now, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding slammed the airline for its new policy and memo to its employees.

Mr Ding called the airlines "insane" as the new policy by the airlines asked the "employees who call out sick will be fired if no illness note from a doctor IN PERSON"

He also shared a screenshot of the notification on Twitter. Along with the post, he wrote, "I don't understand this @SouthwestAir memo to airport employees- 1) employees who call out sick will be fired if no illness note from a doctor IN PERSON (virtual doc not valid!) 2) No personal leave. Else termination! 3) refusing to work overtime ==> termination! Insanity!"

One of the clauses read, "Due to the emergency, the company will deny requests for reported personal absence (RPA). Agents will be directed to work their regular shifts. Failure to comply will be considered insubordination and will result in termination."

Not just that, the memo also mentioned that if an employee refuses to work "overtime, failure to comply will be considered insubordination and will result in termination, mandatory."

The airlines have increased shift hours to 12 hours.