How Telegram Founder Uses Sleep And Phone Discipline To Stay Innovative

Long hours of sleep and strict limits on phone usage are Telegram cofounder Pavel Durov's mantra for success and productivity.

Speaking on Lex Fridman's podcast, Durov said that he allocates 11 to 12 hours a night for rest, even if part of that time is spent lying awake with his mind active.

"I try to allocate as much time as possible for sleep. Now, even if I allocate, say 11 or 12 hours for sleep, I won't sleep for 11 or 12 hours. So what I end up doing is, I end up lying in bed thinking," Durov told Fridman.

He added, "I love these moments. I get so many brilliant ideas, or at least they seem brilliant to me at the moment, while I'm lying in bed, either late in the evening or early in the morning."

Despite his career in social networking, Durov is cautious about the impact of constant smartphone use. He tries to avoid checking his phone immediately upon waking, believing that notifications and social media can dictate what one thinks about for the rest of the day. "I want to define what is important in my life. I don't want other people or companies, all kinds of organisations telling me what is important today, and what I should be thinking about," he said.

Durov highlighted the value of uninterrupted thinking during morning routines. "Beautiful ideas can come to you while you're doing your morning exercise, your morning routine without a phone. If you open your phone first thing in the morning, what you end up being is a creature that is told what to think about for the rest of the day. Same is true in a way if you've been consuming news from social media late at night," he said.

Fridman said that during the two weeks he spent with Durov, he rarely saw the entrepreneur use social media in the usual manner, according to Business Insider.

Durov himself acknowledged the irony of limiting phone usage given his professional background. "I know it's kind of counterintuitive because I founded one of the largest social networks in the world, after which I founded the second-largest messaging app in the world."

He clarified that while he valued connectivity, overexposure can hinder productivity. "The more connected and accessible you are, the less productive you are," he said.

The Russian-born CEO has also been vocal about data privacy. In August, he said that he would "rather die" than allow third parties access to Telegram messages. While he champions technology and connectivity, Durov has stressed balance, advising that people take time to consider what truly matters to them and the changes they want to make in the world.