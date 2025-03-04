Techie Says His Father Wants Him To Lie On Resume For Job, Turns To Reddit For Advice

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged as communities where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user, identifying as a tech enthusiast, shared his moral dilemma in a post. He confessed that his father advised him to exaggerate his resume to secure a job. Seeking guidance, he asked fellow Reddit users for suggestions.

"I am currently working as a Front End Intern at a company for 6 months but here's the catch the founder of the company was my father's junior. I got in using my father's connection. My father told me that he would arrange with the founder to give me 1 YOE letter and also not to mention myself as a Front End intern but as an SDE Dev 1 YOE to get a job. Our family is not doing financially well. But lying as a start for my career doesn't sit well with me. I have only worked on Reactjs & Nextjs FE. I worked on Backend(Nodejs, MySQL, MongoDB) on my personal projects only. Should I do it?," the Reddit user wrote.

In response, users urged him to strike a balance between honesty and highlighting his relevant skills, while also emphasising the importance of acquiring necessary skills during the job application process.

One user wrote, "People are lying about their entire education and sitting in top posts in the country. As long as you can back it up with your skills, it's fine. But yeah, the guilt will always be there."

Another commented, "Remember to fake it properly, getting caught in background verification is a sure way to end your career."

A third said, "Brother everyone I know has lied to some extent. The only problem is can you back that lie.. if you can go ahead. You will have to work hard though."

A fourth added, "You will be interviewed accordingly so if you know enough to crack the interview then there won't be issues and yes almost everyone has to lie.."