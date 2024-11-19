Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson's Face 'Blows Up' After Anti-Ageing Experiment Goes Wrong

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire tech entrepreneur at the forefront of the longevity movement, is renowned for his bold attempts to reverse ageing, enhance the health span, and push the boundaries of human lifespan to 150 years. However, his latest anti-ageing experiment took an unexpected turn.

On November 14, Johnson shared a striking close-up on Instagram, revealing a swollen, red face following an attempt to inject a "donor's" fat into his face to regain a youthful appearance. The procedure, dubbed "Project Baby Face," was Johnson's response to his gaunt look after significant weight loss on his strict 1,950-calorie diet.

"I got really lean and lost a lot of fat-especially in my face. My biomarkers were improving, but I looked gaunt," he explained in his post. "People thought I was on the brink of death."

Just 30 minutes after the procedure, his face was still bloated. "Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up," he added. "And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn't even see. It was a severe allergic reaction," he wrote.

Johnson attended a scheduled meeting with a Bloomberg reporter, warning him that he "might not recognize" him. Seven days later, Johnson claimed his face returned to normal and shared that his team was already working on plans for their next attempt.

Johnson's anti-ageing pursuits, under his Project Blueprint, include unconventional methods like blood transfusions from his teenage son, a controversial "young blood" procedure that is not FDA-approved, a rigid diet featuring Blueprint-branded supplements, and regular gene therapy injections.

Despite occasional setbacks, Johnson remains steadfast in his mission to defy ageing, blending science and experimentation in the pursuit of extending human life.