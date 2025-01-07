Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Shares How To "Build Family Culture Of Health, Hard Work"

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old tech entrepreneur who has spent millions on his quest to reverse his biological age, has revealed his strict daily longevity routine that he shares with his 19-year-old son, Talmage. Taking to X, Mr Johnson explained how to "build a family culture of health and hard work". From waking up at 5 am to having the final meal of the day at noon, the millionaire revealed the extreme daily regimen he believes holds the key to immortality.

In his post, Mr Johsnon shared that he and his son wake up at 5 am and are back to bed at 8:30 pm. The duo does a daily 60-minute workout as well that blends strength, cardio, flexibility and balance. The entrepreneur also shared that he and his son eat their final meal of the day, a combination of veggies, nuts, seeds and berries, at noon.

On his site, Mr Johnson shared that he has been able to achieve "perfect sleep" in part by having an evening wind-down ritual and cutting out late-night activities. He also said that he doesn't consume caffeine or alcohol.

The millionaire follows a vegan diet, except for collagen peptides. He typically consumes 2,250 calories a day, 130 grams of protein, 206 carbs and 101 grams of fat. Breakfast is a protein mix with cocoa, extra virgin olive oil and macadamia nut milk, while lunch at 9 am is a super veggie bowl, per New York Post.

Mr Johnson shared the post a day after the release of his Netflix documentary, 'Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever". In the documentary, the 47-year-old shared his "anti-ageing protocol," on which he has spent millions of dollars. The tech entrepreneur also revealed that his controversial search for eternal life through science involves plasma transfusions, fat transfers and more than 50 pills a day.

Notably, Mr Johnson spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process. He and his son shocked the world in 2023 when they announced that they had undergone the "world's first multi-generational plasma exchange," along with Mr Johnson's father, 71, to try to remain forever young.