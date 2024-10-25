Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Shares How He Improved Posture After MRI Scan Showed It Was 'Killing' His Brain

Mr Johnson revealed five key habits that improved his posture.

Bryan Johnson, a 46-year-old software millionaire who is on a quest to reverse his biological age, recently shared his astonishing transformation on social media, revealing how he "dramatically" improved his posture with five key habits. In a series of posts, Mr Johnson shared his personal experience following an MRI that he claims revealed a "ticking time bomb of a problem" - his posture. "I didn't realise how terrible my posture was until an MRI showed it was slowly killing my brain," he tweeted.

In his post, the tech mogul said that his MRI indicated that his posture was trapping blood in his brain, blocking it from flowing properly to his heart. He further outlined the potentially life-threatening consequences of his condition. "Was I going to have a seizure? A stroke? I didn't know," he wrote, noting that many people may unknowingly face similar risks due to poor posture habits.

"Our posture norms are pretty bad," Mr Johnson remarked, citing common practices such as slumping in a chair all day and looking down at screens. "Poor posture is normalized and it has all kinds of negative health effects," he wrote. He also explained that such habits can lead to several health issues, including musculoskeletal pain, circulatory issues, digestive problems, impaired lung function, nerve compression, spinal misalignment, increased stress, fatigue, mood changes, lower motivation, and sleep disturbances.

Mr Johnson then revealed that five key habits that he claimed have dramatically improved his posture. First, he demonstrated a simple mental exercise that can remind you to maintain an upright posture. Second, he warned against looking down at devices and urged everyone to hold the phone at eye level in a bid to avoid bending the head down.

Third, Mr Johnson stressed the importance of moving every 30 minutes throughout the day. "Take a brisk walk; climb some stairs; do some stretches; break out into dance. Anything active. Improved blood flow and a nice reset for posture," he wrote.

In the next tweet, he revealed two exercises to strengthen posture muscles. And in the next post, he acknowledged that strengthening neglected muscles can lead to initial soreness, but also reassured that this discomfort is a sign of progress.

"Improving my posture has been one of the most important things I've done in my wellness efforts at Blueprint. Posture carries a profound psychological weight. When you stand tall, you exude confidence and self-acceptance," Mr Johnson said.

"Improving your posture doesn't just benefit you; it creates a ripple effect that encourages those around you to be mindful of their own posture as well. In my family, whenever someone spots another person slouching, we make a "zzzzzip" sound. Instantly, the person straightens up, often without even needing to say a word," he wrote.

Notably, Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

A few days back, he revealed how he reversed male pattern baldness and restored his hair's natural colour in under a year. Before this, he claimed that he underwent a "total plasma" exchange, a radical procedure aimed at purging toxins from his body.