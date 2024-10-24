Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Reveals How He Reversed His Hair Loss, Shares Tactics

The millionaire also encouraged men to act early and take proactive steps to preserve their hair.

Bryan Johnson, a 46-year-old tech millionaire and pioneer in anti-ageing research, recently shared his astonishing transformation on social media, revealing how he reversed male pattern baldness and restored his hair's natural colour in under a year. Through a thread on X, Mr Johnson unveiled his comprehensive regimen for preventing hair loss and maintaining lush, healthy locks. Despite being expected to be bald by now, he credited nutritional, topical, and light treatments for his remarkable transformation. The millionaire also encouraged men to act early and take proactive steps to preserve their hair, insisting it's possible to maintain a full head of hair "well into your 40s and beyond."

''Genetically, I should be bald. I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s. Now, at 47, I've got a full head of hair and ~70% of my gray is gone. Here how I did it,'' he wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

Genetically, I should be bald.



I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s.



Now, at 47, I've got a full head of hair and ~70% of my gray is gone.



Here how I did it.. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VLuCVwTeMM — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) October 22, 2024

In the consequent tweets, the biohacker attributed his successful hair regeneration to a multi-faceted approach. The key to his transformation has been the strategic use of vitamins and nutrients, particularly protein and Omega-3 fatty acids, which have played a crucial role in restoring his hair.

In addition to nutrition, he has developed a personalised topical formula tailored to his genetics, that includes melatonin, caffeine, and Vitamin D3. He has also incorporated red light therapy into his daily routine, even wearing a specialised hat to administer this treatment throughout the day.

Another critical component of Johnson's regimen is oral minoxidil, a topical hair-loss drug. However, he stressed that it is only considered safe at low doses as it can lead to unpleasant side effects, including excessive hair growth and headaches.

4. Red light therapy:



Six minutes a day and you can be doing your morning routine as you wear it. A study on 44 males (age 18-49) showed that treatment with 655nm laser cap for 25 min every other day for a duration of 16 weeks resulted in a 39% increase in hair growth compared… pic.twitter.com/Rv0cFaNWtj — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) October 22, 2024

''A final note that I'm in touch with several companies that are building novel hair regrowth therapies. They are promising and exciting. They're still years out but it's cool to think that hair loss may no longer be a thing we have to think about. Just one reason why the future is going to be amazing,'' he concluded the post.

Notably, the entrepreneur spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process. A few days back, he revealed that he underwent a "total plasma" exchange, a radical procedure aimed at purging toxins from his body.

Mr Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay for $800 million in cash. He is reportedly worth $400 million.