Taylor Swift Lookalike Ashley Leechin Escorted Out Of US Shop For Impersonating Singer

American TikToker and singer Taylor Swift's look-alike Ashley Leechin is facing backlash after impersonating the pop star in a prank. The Tiktoker who has 1.6 million followers has a striking resemblance with Taylor Swift.

The social media influencer recently collaborated with YouTuber Vic In the Game for a "social experiment" to experience what it was like to live a day as a high-profile celebrity.

Ms Leechin was seen donning Taylor Swift's signature red lipstick, and large sunglasses. She wore a white top, and blue jeans, and carried a red bag and a red cap, she was accompanied by bodyguards as she visited tourist attractions in Los Angeles. And soon mob started following her around. People gathered around her and were trying to clip pictures with Ashley Leechin.

Although the influencer had a positive experience with Taylor Swift's fans, social media criticised her for the act.

‼️ | Tiktoker Ashley Leechin was being escorted OUT of a shop in LA for pretending to be Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/b7YniGEOeu — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 20, 2023

A user wrote, "Taylor is not a character, she's a real person. That's super creepy."

Another user commented, "This is so embarrassing."

"This is so disgusting, but this can be proof for Taylor to sue them.. especially Ashley she needs to seek help," the third user commented.

Clarifying her stance, the influencer on Instagram said that the act was not 'malicious' and celebrities use decoys all the time. "Please don't expect me to turn off my comments, stop making content or disappear for that matter. It is called freedom of speech for a reason and you have as much air as you want to say what you need to say. The videos surfacing are taken way out of context & I just want to say to those who have messaged me and have said very kind things, I see you and I thank you. I just hope those who are angry over speculation do not dwell on this and can eventually enjoy their day," she wrote.