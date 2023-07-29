Taylor Swift Fans Set Off 2.3 Magnitude Quake In Seattle Concert: Report

Taylor Swift was performing in Seattle on her "Eras" tour.

A seismologist has revealed that Taylor Swift fans in Seattle, Washington, recently triggered activity that was on par with a small earthquake, according to CNN.

The Swifties caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3-magnitude earthquake. The "Swift Quake" has been compared to the 2011 "Beast Quake," when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch. The ensuing celebration was detected on the same local seismometer as the Swift concert, seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told the news portal.

Caplan-Auerbach, a Western Washington University geology professor, saw the comparison in a Facebook group she oversees for earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest, and she started working on it right away.

"I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals," she said, adding, "If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift now has more number one albums than any other female artist in history following the recent release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," Billboard said on July 17.

The record debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the pop queen's 12th number one album and surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most among women.

For male performers, Jay-Z and the Beatles both have over a dozen number one albums, though Billboard notes it has changed its album ranking system over the decades to include anthologies.

Swift, 33, has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organisation added.

They include "Midnights," Lover," and "Folklore."

Billboard said Swift had also become the first living artist to have 11 albums in the top 200 simultaneously. Swift's record-breaking feats come as she performs many of her best hits on the fan-frenzied "Eras" tour.