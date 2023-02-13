'Tastes Like Food For Prisoners': Passenger Complains About Train Food, Railways Responds

Twitter user named Bhumika posted a picture of her half-eaten meal on a train

Many passengers routinely take to social media to complain about the bland food, dirty bathrooms, and erratic schedules on Indian trains. In one such instance, a woman tagged the official account of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd to express her displeasure against the bad quality of food that she was provided with during her recent journey.

A Twitter user named Bhumika posted a picture of her half-eaten meal on a train which had dal, rice, and sabzi on the plate. She added that the increasing train fares don't justify the quality of food served on the trains.

She wrote, ''Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing the same bad quality food to your customers.''

Have you ever tasted your own food @IRCTCofficial ? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. The ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing same bad quality food to your customers. pic.twitter.com/GJYJ0eWfXP — Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) February 12, 2023

The tweet has received a fair amount of traction with people commenting on the general food quality of the Indian Railways. One user said, ''The food is as pathetic as their services, the app is supreme quality bad, the website is a nightmare, charges are massive and the quality is degrading, so bad.''

However, one user pointed out that such public tweets tarnish the image of the country. Some also said that she shouldn't complain given the low prices of meals, while some suggested she bring home-cooked meals for her next train journey.

Another user defended the Railways and wrote, ''So far, I have found @IRCTCofficial food palatable and of good quality. Pls don't expect 5-star quality for the amount you pay that's still subsidized by the government. Attention seeking!''

Responding to them, Ms. Bhumika shared another tweet saying, ''This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It's not the food staff's fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn't their fault.''

Meanwhile, The Railway Seva - an official account for support to Rail users, immediately responded to the woman's complaint. However, they addressed the woman as 'Sir', leading to a barrage of jokes and memes.

Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number in Direct Message (DM)



-IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) February 12, 2023

They quoted an IRCTC Official and wrote, "Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number in Direct Message (DM)."