Tamil Actor And Director E Ramadoss Dies At 66

Tamil actor and director E Ramadoss died at the age of 66.

Tamil actor and director E Ramadoss died today after suffering a cardiac arrest, his son Kalai Selvan announced on Facebook. He was admitted to a private medical facility in Chennai. Mr Ramadoss was well known for directing "Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum" and for starring in popular film "Visaranai."

His son wrote on Facebook, "My father, writer, director, actor. E Ramdoss passed away tonight at MGM Hospital due to a heart attack. Funeral 24/01/2023 11 AM - 5 PM 16/1078, Munusamy Road, K. K."

Kalai Selvan also mentioned that his father's mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Chennai's KK Nagar, so that his friends and colleagues are able to pay their respects.

The notable directoial ventures of E Ramadoss include "Raja Rajathan '' and "Suyamvaram". He has also acted in Yuddham Sei, Kakki Sattai, and Dharma Durai.

Film director K Bharathiraja mourned the demise of the versatile actor. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Word for word comedy,The smile never changes, Compassionate. Literacy, eloquence, In normal acting The sworn. your loss To the Tamil screen world Disastrous."

"Director & Actor #ERamdoss sir - A fine gentleman & a wonderful human being. Rest in peace sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family," said Film Producer G. Dhananjayan.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in Varalaru Mukkiyam, starring Jiiva in the main role.